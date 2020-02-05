It looks like Selena Gomez is not a fan of her old music! Get this — the singer just revealed during an interview with Dazed Magazine that she totally cringes whenever she listens to it!

When the outlet asked the former Wizards of Waverly Place star if there’s anything about herself that she looks back on over the last decade and isn’t that fond of, she replied, “My style of music and my style in general. It was just not a great combination. I’m proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was just such a different time that sometimes when I hear it, I’m like, ‘Oh no!’”

The Rare songstress has definitely been through a lot of ups and downs throughout her career. She’s been pretty open about the negative impacts that fame has had on her, and has even checked herself into rehab multiple times. She also suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and was forced to get a kidney transplant back in 2017. But she definitely has no regrets.

“I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn’t happened to me. But without them I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing,” the 27-year-old continued. “You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing. When ‘Lose You to Love Me’ came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, ‘Oh… this is a huge reason why I’ve pushed myself through this. This is why.’ I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone. I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that’s why I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I’m not saying that it’s gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve.”

Since 2020 marks the start of a new decade, the brunette beauty explained that she’s ready to leave all the negative stuff behind.

“[I’m] leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent,” she concluded. “Now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be. I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am.”

