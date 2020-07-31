Get ready, guys, because Selena Gomez just gave fans a first look into her brand new home, and now, we want to see the rest!

On Thursday, July 30, the songstress took to Instagram and shared a sweet snapshot of her snuggled up in the corner of, what she reveled, was her new home. The former Disney Channel star also shared the activities she’s been doing during the coronavirus quarantine!

“Things I’ve been doing in quarantine — settling into my new house and guitar lessons,” Selena captioned the social media pic.

As fans know, the rare glimpse into her home life came just one day after The Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared a heartfelt message to fans about why she’s taken a social media break.

“I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,” Selena said in the minute-long selfie video. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.”

“I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory,” she continued. “It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority.” Selena concluded with, “But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.