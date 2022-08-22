Could you imagine having Selena Gomez as your big sister?! The Disney Channel alum has two half-sisters: Gracie Elliot Teefer and Victoria Gomez. Keep reading to discover more about Selena’s siblings!

Who Are Selena Gomez’s Siblings? Meet Her Sisters

Selena’s parents, dad Ricardo Gomez and mom Mandy Teefer, divorced when she was just 5 years old. Her mother went on to remarry Brian Teefer and they welcomed Gracie in June 2013. As for Selena’s dad, he got remarried to his new wife, Sara, and they welcomed Victoria In June 2014, one year after Gracie was born. Selena is really close to Gracie because they were raised in the same home, according to Life & Style magazine.

“[Gracie is] adorable,” she gushed to E! News shortly after Gracie’s birth. “I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister. I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, ‘OK, this is legit.’”

She added, “I keep her very very protected. I mean, it’s instinctual.”

In 2017, Selena shared a sweet video of her sister via Instagram and wrote an inspiring tribute. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold, and beautiful,” she captioned the video. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Selena and Gracie attended the world premiere of Frozen 2 in 2019 and it was pretty iconic. They even hit the red carpet together wearing matching dresses! “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,” she told BBC One about the event in December 2019. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

While Selena hasn’t shared much on Victoria, we’re sure they’re just as close! Scroll through our gallery to meet Selena’s sisters.

