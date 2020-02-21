Just weeks after Selena Gomez dropped her new album, Rare, the singer is back with another brand new song, and boy, is it a bop! It’s called “Feel Me,” and fans are totally convinced that the new track is about her ex Justin Bieber.

It turns out, the 27-year-old actually first performed the song back in 2016 on her Revival Tour, and ever since then, fans have been longing for the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress to release a studio version of it. Then, on Friday, February 21, Selena surprised fans with the tune, and now, everyone cannot stop listening to it.

“On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” she wrote on Twitter. “So you asked and I listened. Today, ‘Feel Me’ is out online and vinyl everywhere.”

The song is all about a former flame who has moved on with another woman, but is still thinking about Selena, and there’s definitely a lot of clues that it’s about Justin — especially since it was written right in the midst of their on an off relationship.

“Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / Every time you dance with somebody / I want you to feel me,” the lyrics read. “Do your days get a little bit longer? / Nights get a little bit colder? / Heartbeat a little bit louder? / Oh do you feel me?”

As fans know, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star and the “Love Yourself” crooner first started dating back in 2010, and were on and off for almost eight years. Their relationship was definitely a rollercoaster ride — one month they would be spotted packing on the PDA or walking hand-in-hand, and the next they’d be shading each other on social media or in interviews! Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift even seemingly hinted that the singer had cheated on Selena at one point, when she liked a super shady post about it on Tumblr. Eventually, things ended for good when the musician fell for model Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September 2018.

