Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a long relationship in the spotlight, and while they have been broken up since 2018, it looks like their past relationship is still affecting them to this day — at least it seems that way via their music. Scroll to see which Selena songs that fans are convinced are about her ex-boyfriend.

Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for eight years until their last breakup in May 2018. Selena would later release her long-awaited album Rare in 2020, which seemed to include many tracks that fans are convinced are about Justin.

Selena addressed the five-year period between her albums Revival (2015) and Rare (2020), in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “It was necessary for me to walk through those things. I had a lot of soul-searching to do. By all means I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself,” she revealed.

She then addressed her breakup directly. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen? It just was all of these different things I was feeling,” she explained. “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way, and I’m really proud of how I came out of it.”

Selena’s first single off her album Rare, “Lose You To Love Me,” was released in 2019 and seemed like a final goodbye to her ex for good, while promising to become the best version of herself. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest from October 2019, Selena opened up about the deeply personal track.

After being asked about a lyric from “Lose You to Love Me” which caused widespread fan speculation: “You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy.” After Selena and Justin broke up for good around April 2018, he began dating Hailey Baldwin in June, and they were married at a New York City courthouse that September.

“I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling, and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or if you’re in someone’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space,” she continued. “It’s just that’s what—that’s why I have to be careful, and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and no one else.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the songs Selena has seemingly written about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.