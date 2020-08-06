Please take a moment to try to imagine how iconic it would be if Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift teamed up for a new song together. We mean, they’re both two of the most talented artists in the industry, so if they collaborated on some tunes, it would seriously be a dream come true! Well guys, that dream may become a reality because the singer just dished on the possibility of her working with her bestie on some music, and her answer has us pretty excited.

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor,” Selena admitted during a recent interview. “We both wanted to do that. It’s just that, everything remains in our friendship. It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend. But we’ve talked about it for sure. You never know.”

As fans know, the two stars have been best friends for a while now, and back in January, they opened up to Wall Street Journal about their longstanding “sisterhood.” The “Rare” songstress even recounted the moment that she first met Taylor back in 2009, and she revealed that the two kicked off their friendship almost immediately.

“We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” she said. The blonde beauty agreed, adding, “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The 28-year-old explained that what keeps them close is the fact that they’ve both been faced with the same issues.

“We both went through s**t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” Selena said, before she admitted that a lot of their friendship has actually played out in private. “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.”

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family,” the musician continued. “It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

