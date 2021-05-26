A star is born! Before Selena Gomez was a household name, the former Disney Channel starlet was always singing.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 28, uploaded a throwback home video to Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, in which she was belting out the Britney Spears tune “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”

“The hustle was real,” Selena captioned the clip. In the video, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress sported a black shirt and blue sunglasses while singing along to the tune. She stood in front of a color-changing spiral background before removing her glasses to end the song.

Upon seeing the video, Selena’s best friends took to the comments section and trolled the actress. Anna Collins, for one, wrote, “Are you 5 or 27 here? I can’t tell.”

“I am dying … Why are u the exact same?” Connar Franklin added. Selena’s hairstylist, Marissa Marino, also commented, writing, “OMG,” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, chimed in too. “No doubt you were going to be successful!!!! XO,” she wrote.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s throwback video comes weeks after she teased her third solo album in a series of Instagram posts. Can fans expect her upcoming record to have a Britney feel? Only time will tell!

Earlier this month, Selena posted a photo of her wrist adorned with a pink and red beaded bracelet that read “SG3.” This was the first teaser of new music after chatting with Vogue about the possibility of quitting her singing career. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said in the April 2021 issue. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

Selena added, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

The musician also clarified her comment, noting, “I need to be careful.”

Her comments came just after releasing her first-ever Spanish-Language EP, Revelación, in March of this year. “Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Selena said of the EP while chatting with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

When it comes to the possibility of new music, it looks like Selena is looking to her past for inspiration, and her famous friends are loving it! Scroll through our gallery to see who else reacted to Selena’s childhood video.

