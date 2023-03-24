Putting her foot down. Selena Gomez revealed that she spoke directly to Hailey Bieber amid their rumored feud and begged fans to “stop” sending the model “death threats.”

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” the former Disney Channel star, 30, shared via Instagram on Friday, March 24. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Selena’s Instagram plea comes after years of a rumored feud between the two women due to their romantic involvement with Justin Bieber. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum was in a long-term on-and-off romance with the “Baby” singer that came to an end in 2018. In September of that same year, Hailey and Justin had officially tied the knot.

Hours later, Hailey shared her own Instagram statement, in which she thanked Selena for “speaking out” amid the hate and noted that they have “been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this narrative” of a feud.

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” she wrote. “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

While rumors of their feud have died down, the drama picked back up late last month when TikTok users were convinced that Hailey and Kylie Jenner were throwing shade at Selena online.

“This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in a comment. Selena, for her part, replied, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Things started to heat up even more when a past video of Hailey resurfaced on the app. In the clip, the Rhode Beauty founder could be seen pretending to gag when Taylor Swift was mentioned.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Selena commented on the since deleted clip. Following the TikTok interaction, social media users went on to declare themselves Team Selena or Team Hailey online.

Months before the rumored feud started to make headlines, Hailey and Selena proved there was no hate between them while posing together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in October 2022. Naturally, they broke the internet with the images.

The images came after Hailey said that she had “all respect” and “all love” for Selena while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022.

“That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” she added. “Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

