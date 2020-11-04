Ever since it was first announced that Netflix was gearing up to release a new series all about Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for more information. Now, the show is almost here, and J-14 has all the details.

Based on a true story, the highly anticipated series will be released 25 years after Selena’s death on March 31, 1995. Previously, the Queen of Tejano was honored in the 1997 film Selena starring Jennifer Lopez and, once again, her story will be brought to life on fans’ screens via Netflix. The official announcement for Selena: The Series was made via the streaming service’s social media accounts on December 11, 2018. Netflix revealed that the show would “be executive produced by The Quintanilla family.”

What do fans need to know about the show before it officially becomes available for streaming? Well, J-14 broke down all the most important details. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Selena: The Series, including its release date and a full cast list.

