Calling all To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans — this makeup line is for you! In celebration of the sequel to the hit Netflix original movie — which premieres on Wednesday, February 12 — Sephora dropped an exclusive, limited edition line of TATBILB themed makeup kits.

Fans can get their hands on six different sets, available for purchase in store and online, which include hair, makeup and skincare products from the makeup retailer’s favorite brands. First, the Glow Recipe kit contains both the fan-favorite Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. This kit comes in an adorable pink makeup bag and retails for $39.

Thanks to the Laneige mini sleeping masks, fans can get their lips ready for all the swoon-worthy kisses sure-to-be shown in the film. This kit contains the choco mint and sweet candy masks in a striped travel case and retails for $24.

Get your hair silky and smooth just like Lara Jean with Amika hair kit that’s complete with a mini bottle of dry shampoo and a mini straightening brush, which comes in a carrying case and retails for $35. After your hair is straight, get ready to accessorize! Kitsch teamed up with Sephora for a hat box full of Lara Jean’s favorite scrunchies, a pink bow, and crystal hair pins. This kit retails for $25.

Achieve the Covey sisters’ go-to glam look with the help of Milk Makeup and Kaja. The Milk Makeup product is a set of two mini Glow Oil sticks in the shades Glimmer and Halo to help you shimmer and shine. Kaja has the rest of your face covered with a cream eyeshadow, cushion blush, and melting lip gloss all in dusty-rose shades for no-makeup, makeup look.

Gear up for the romantic comedy’s highly anticipated sequel by testing out some stunning looks with the sets in this collection. For those who missed it, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2: P.S. I Still Love You will introduce a new love interest, named John Ambrose McClaren, who’s set to stir up some drama between Lara Jean and Peter K.

