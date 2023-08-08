S.Coups (whose real name is Choi Seung Cheol) is one of the most hardworking K-pop leaders out there, period. The SEVENTEEN member is in charge of his 12 other members (yes, 12), and has been active since 2015! Keep reading to meet S.Coups.

Who Is S.Coups?

Born in Daegu, South Korea, on August 8, 1995, S.Coups is a Leo! He was a trainee at Pledis Entertainment for six years, and was formally a member of Tempest before debuting with SEVENTEEN in 2015.

S.Coups is the leader of SEVENTEEN, which is one of K-pop’s biggest groups in success and in number: 13 members in total! He’s known for his caring personality towards the members, and his extreme patience (he should really receive an award). He’s often referred to as “SEVENTEEN’s father,” and is also the oldest member of the group.

He spoke about being a leader of SEVENTEEN has changed over the years since debut during an interview with Weverse Magazine in July 2021.

“It’s a lot different now from when we first debuted. I eased up a lot on the idea of being the leader,” he explained. “Sometimes I think it feels more natural to let some of the younger members take the lead instead of always being in charge of everything. I count on them more often these days, actually. I think they’re the ones leading me, especially when it comes to the emotional side of things.”

Who Are SEVENTEEN?

The group consists of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon(the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit). The reason behind their name is that they are 13 members, plus 3 units, plus one team: Seventeen!

The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the United States, and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard‘s “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” list.

They were originally formed by Pledis Entertainment, however, HYBE Labels (BTS’ music label) became Pledis’ major shareholder in 2020 (Pledis still acts as an independent label for Seventeen).

The K-pop band is one of few “self-producing” idol groups, as they are actively involved in songwriting, choreographing, among other aspects of their music.

S.Coups spoke about what he wants to see for SEVENTEEN in the next few years during his interview with Weverse.

“This is our seventh year, and I think I just want it to keep going and going,” he said. “I’m grateful I can make music with the other members in a happy environment like we do now. As long as we have that, I can keep working with them for a long time.”

He continued, “We make the music we want to make, the staff are all so helpful, and we’ve been able to put on so many performances, so my goal’s just to live happily with the other members and keep making music with them for a long time. The wider you set your sights, the less you look up at the sky. I ended up seeing all the things around me. And I think it’s the same for the other members, too: a love that isn’t boiling over, nor going cold—a warm love. I want a love that keeps on going like that.”

