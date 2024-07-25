SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their 2024 Right Here World Tour, and you’re gonna want to get your tickets soon!

On Wednesday, July 24, the 13-member K-pop group revealed that they’re planning to hit the road this fall for their world tour, with shows booked in the U.S., South Korea, Japan, among others.

So far, specific dates and shows have yet to be revealed, as well as ticket info — but stay tuned for more details to come.

The upcoming tour will be the a follow-up to their Follow Again Asian tour, which kept them on the road from July 2023 through April 2024.

2024 has been a huge year for SEVENTEEN, as they became the first K-pop act to perform at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, and also became UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador of Youth where they delivered a speech in June.

ICYMI, the group consists of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit). The reason behind their name is that they are 13 members, plus 3 units, plus one team: SEVENTEEN.

The group debuted in 2015, with the EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the United States, and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard‘s “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” list. They were originally formed by Pledis Entertainment, however, HYBE Labels (BTS’ music label) became Pledis’ major shareholder in 2020 (Pledis still acts as an independent label for Seventeen).

The Korean band is one of few “self-producing” idol groups, as they are actively involved in songwriting, choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances. On top of that, SEVENTEEN has been coined “Performance Kings,” “Theater Kids of K-Pop” and “K-Pop Performance Powerhouse'” by various media outlets.

“Well, what everyone has in common is our interest in the whole process,” vocalist Vernon told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “Even if we’re not directly participating, we’re always curious about what the output is like with Bumzu [long-time collaborator] and Woozi [the group’s major producer] and their work, and what they’re producing. Especially, Seungkwan, he’s really into [it]. He just always texts or calls Woozi and asks if there are any updates for the new song. In that way, every single one doesn’t miss out on participating.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.