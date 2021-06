It’s finally here! Wonwoo and Mingyu officially released their single “Bittersweet” and caught up with J-14 exclusively to spill all the tea. The duo chatted with Liam McEwan about the track, making the music video and what’s next for their K-pop group, SEVENTEEN. Be sure to watch the interview above and check out the “Bittersweet” music video, out now.

