Fans have been waiting for season 3 of Sex Lives of College Girls for two years — and the wait is finally over! We broke down everything you should know about the upcoming season, from where season 2 left off to whether Reneé Rapp is returning! Keep reading for all the deets:

When does season 3 get released?

Season 3 will be released on Thursday, Nov. 21 on Max, with the remaining nine episodes premiering weekly at 9 p.m. ET through January 23.

Where did season 2 leave off?

The second season premiered in 2022, and left off with some major cliffhangers.

After witnessing Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) kiss her ex, Canaan (Christopher Meyer), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) seems determined to switch up her housing situation for sophomore year. Meanwhile, Bela (Amrit Kaur) is eager for a fresh start, considering transferring to a new school after the comedy scene she was part of at Essex spiraled into chaos.

Is Reneé Rapp returning for season 3?

Season 3 will also mark the last time fans will see Reneé as Leighton, as Deadline first reported the news of her departure in July 2023.

At the time, the publication reported that she “will appear in a handful of episodes of season 3 of the show.” However, she “will not be a series regular and will depart the show after those episodes.”

Following the news, Reneé shared a social media statement confirming the reports.

“College Girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” the star shared via Instagram Stories in July 2023. “Thank u Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too.”

Reneé’s post continued, “She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

