The fan-favorite series — which aired for three seasons from May 2016 to May 2019 — starred Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr. and Alisha Wainwright. Based on The Mortal Instruments book series by Cassandra Clare, the show followed the story of teenager Clary Fray after she finds out that her family stemmed from a long line of Shadowhunters, human-angel hybrids that hunt demons.

Despite the show coming to an end, Kat — and the rest of the show’s stars — have spoken about where their characters would be today.

“I’ve talked about this a lot with the cast. We always joke about doing a Shadowhunters in quarantine or what they would have done during COVID,” The Flash star told J-14 exclusively in October 2021. “I can just see all of them in The Institute doing just the most mundane tasks of cleaning the coffee machine and mopping the floor of the training room and being like, ‘Oh, my God, can we go outside yet? Clary, have you figured out a vaccine rune yet? No? OK. Keep trying.’ And just that whole process. … In all honesty, I think Clary would have been a retraining and, you know, having seen that last final moment between her and Jace, she would go right back to the Shadow World in whatever capacity she was able.”

Aside from joking with her former costars about what the Shadowhunters characters would be doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actress revealed that she is constantly hanging out with members of the cast.

“Yeah, I saw Harry last night,” Kat gushed at the time. “I went to a screening of his new movie [Broadcast Signal Intrusion], and I’m so proud of him.”

Prior to the Shadowhunters series finale, the actress told Cosmopolitan in March 2019 that it felt like she “lost a limb” following their last day on set.

“I sort of became an adult on Shadowhunters,” Kat explained. “It’s still a bit strange that it’s not there anymore, that I’m not going back, and I’m still processing that, but it’s something that I’ll carry with me forever and something that I’ll always love.”

