Gearing up to tie the knot! Shailene Woodley is engaged to football star Aaron Rodgers, but she’s had a few public relationships before accepting the athlete’s proposal.

In February 2021, the Green Bay Packers player was first to confirm that he “got engaged” in 2020 while accepting the AP Most Valuable Player Award. At the time, he didn’t mention the actress by name, but Shailene later revealed that she was, indeed, his fiancée.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” the Big Little Lies actress said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

Continuing to gush over her engagement, Shailene explained that Aaron got the seal of approval from her dog.

“When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,’” she joked, noting that football “was never really on my radar.”

Shailene continued, “I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports.”

Before her relationship with Aaron, The Fault in Our Stars actress was romantically involved with Ben Volavola. She’s also been romantically linked to some costars over the years. While she and fellow Divergent star Theo James never spoke of any real-life romance, fans hoped that they would get together off-screen after their characters in the movie — Tris and Tobias — were endgame.

Aside from the bits of information that’s been released regarding her past and current relationships, Shailene has stayed mum about her love life.

“I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2014.

