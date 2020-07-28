Some social media users were seriously worried about Shane Dawson on Monday, July 27, after a fake, now-private news account (@bocasclouds) posted a photo of The YouTuber alongside a claim that the 32-year-old had passed away, according to a screenshot of the post.

The post, which racked up thousands of likes and retweets, came from a Twitter user whose bio claimed the they were a “parody account” and had “no affiliation” with the celebrities that they talk about. Despite some people believing that Shane was dead, others debunked the rumor and slammed the social media account.

“Y’all have to know faking someone’s death isn’t okay… Right? #RIPShane,” one person tweeted. Another added, “OK, I absolutely DO NOT support Shane Dawson but this whole #RIPShaneDawson trend is completely disgusting! Making fun of [someone]’s death is never OK! What we should be doing is continue to post the s**tty things that he has done but wishing and pretending someone is dead is gross.”

Y’all have to know faking someone’s death isn’t okay… right? #ripshane pic.twitter.com/5y8t3ymJfJ — Void is watching DreamTeam (@VoidExtra) July 27, 2020

After the hashtag started trending, Drama Alert YouTuber Keemstar clarified, “He’s still alive, Twitter is just trolling.”

For those who missed it, the false reports of Shane’s passing came just after he came under fire recently from Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith for “sexualizing” Willow Smith when she was 11 years old, and “doing blackface on the regular” in resurfaced old clips.

Fellow influencer Tati Westbrook also posted a tell-all video on June 30, 2020, where she claimed that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on fellow beauty vlogger James Charles. As fans know, back in May 2019, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sisters” where she accused James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies.

Tati explained in the video that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her.”

Shane later responded and claimed that all of Tati’s statements were “lies.” He also apologized for his past actions.

