After days of silence, Ryland Adams broke Shane Dawson‘s social media silence following Tati Westbrook‘s tell-all video about him and Jeffree Star. On Sunday, July 19, the YouTube star’s fiancé took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo of themselves cuddled up to celebrate Shane’s 32nd birthday.

Although he did not address the current drama or add any text in the since-expired snap — which was screenshotted and reposted online — fans know, the last time either Ryland or Shane posted to social media was on June 30, hours after Tati claimed Jeffree and Shane “manipulated” her into posting a video about James Charles in May 2019.

“This is a f**king lie and I’m losing my mind,” Shane responded in a now-deleted tweet.

Ryland also addressed the drama in a series of Twitter posts.

“Tati Westbrook — a master class in ￼manipulation. The only [way] to save her reputation was to side with the person she tried to ruin. Make no mistake. This 40 year old woman choose to post a video on her own accord. She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest creators backing her in the chance this all backfired,” he wrote. “Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn’t want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself.”

For those who missed it, last year Tati shook the entire web when she posted a video called “Bye Sisters” where she accused James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies. Recently, she uploaded a new video, claiming that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on James.

Tati explained that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

Jeffree has also responded to her claims and apologized to James in a 10-minute clip titled “Doing What’s Right,” but did not mention Tati by name when addressing, what he called, “the situation.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.