Shane Dawson Is Stepping Into The Movie Industry And Writing A Horror Flick

YouTube star Shane Dawson is saying goodbye to the internet and hello to Hollywood! That’s right, the 31-year-old has officially taken a step into the film industry with an upcoming horror flick, and we can’t wait.

For those who missed it, the vlogger recently took to Twitter and apologized to fans for not being active online, before he announced that he’s actually been writing a film script. But Shane’s not just writing any script, it’s something that he’s wanted to do since he was a kid!

“Sorry I haven’t been very active lately or posting much. I’ve been taking some time to finally write a horror script for a movie I’ve been wanting to make since I was a kid. I’ve wanted to make horror movies my whole life so I’m really really excited and also very nervous,” the YouTuber admitted.

Sorry I haven’t been very active lately or posting much. I’ve been taking some time to finally write a horror script for a movie I’ve been wanting to make since I was a kid. I’ve wanted to make horror movies my whole life so I’m really really excited and also very nervous. :,))🎥 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) May 8, 2020

As fans know, the internet star has already released a bunch of short films and super popular conspiracy theory videos online, so it was only a matter of time he got into the feature film business. Naturally, people were seriously shook by this epic announcement, and some even responded back to Shane asking him to cast them in the new movie. “SHANE IM SO PROUD OF [YOU FOR LIVING OUT [YOUR] DREAMS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” one fan wrote. Another added, “In 2008, you wanted to make your own movie, you wanted to direct your own horror movie. And now you’re making one right now. Wes Craven is smiling down at you. He was your big inspiration. You got this Shane!” “CAST ME AS A TREE PLEASE,” a pretty hilarious reply read. Someone else added, “Dibs on trashcan.” A third asked, “Can I be dirt?” Yeah, it’s safe to say that the social media star’s millions of followers are pretty excited about this news!

