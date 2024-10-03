Shawn Mendes is defending his recent comments about ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, addressing the swirling rumors involving the former couple and Sabrina Carpenter following the release of her Short n’ Sweet album.

The 26-year-old singer had a bit of an honesty hour with fans on Wednesday night, admitting that he became a “little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months” via posts on X (formerly Twitter).

ICYMI, following the August release of Sabrina’s album, several tracks are rumored to be about the “Señorita” musicians, creating a bit of an internet frenzy, with extra eyes on Sabrina, Camila and Shawn.

Recently, Shawn seemingly addressed the rumored love triangle during an appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

“I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” he explained. “Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it… This is real love, and it’s confusing and hard. I’m just lucky. She is an amazing human being.”

In response to Shawn’s now-viral clip, one fan wrote on X, “They don’t play about each other,” to which the Canadian crooner replied, “No, we don’t.”

Following that social media interaction, Shawn spoke to fans directly on the app, asking, “Okay, I’m here let’s talk, what’re you guys feeling ??”

Someone then asked, “I feel like you need to clarify what you meant with your last tweet just so the general public and Camila’s fandom don’t take your words and make them into something you might not have intended, does that make sense?”

Shawn, who dated Camila from 2019 to 2021 and briefly reunited with her in 2023, then opened up candidly to his fans — addressing all of the “noise” from the past few months.

“Here we go I can do that. I guess, to be honest, it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us. I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by, but lately, it’s been kinda bugging me feeling human, I guess,” he admitted.

He then continued: “And yeah, part of me knows quoting a tweet and saying that is gonna start a little spin up, and I guess, to be honest, part of me just wanted to address it and actually have a real honest relationship with you guys about how it feels from my side. I also would love to know how it feels for you.”

