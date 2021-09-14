Oh la la! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet together on Monday, September 13, and looked amazing.

The couple looked like music legends in their outfits, which went along with the event’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Shawn, for his part, showed off his abs while wearing a leather blazer and black pants. He accessorized with two belts and black shoes. Camila wore an all-purple two-piece look and carried a feather boa. Her makeup and shoes both matched the ensemble.

The couple — who went public with their relationship in July 2019 — laughed at each other and looked lovingly into each other’s eyes while walking up the iconic staircase into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. While Shawn has attended the event in the past, this year marks Camila’s first appearance at the event.

Prior to the Met Gala, the duo attended the MTV Video Music Awards together on Sunday, September 12. They didn’t walk the red carpet or perform together at the awards show, but the Met appearance made up for it.

Last month, the “Havana” songstress reminisced on how her relationship with Shawn first started during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I remember he said, ‘I like her, she doesn’t like me,’ or something like that,” Camila said of the first time they met in 2015. “At the time, I was completely in love with him and I thought he was the one who wasn’t in love with me back. I was sat here and I remember being like ‘what the … I was like, ‘Why did you say that? Cause you know that I like you!'”

She added, “It was so stupid. We were sixteen. Look at us now.”

Years later, and the couple is stronger than ever! Not only do they pack on the PDA all over social media, but Shawn even quarantined with Camila’s family amid coronavirus pandemic lockdown throughout 2020.

“It’s funny ’cause there was like a real time when she was doing her thing and then I was doing my thing and we were together, but like, also working separately and the quarantine brought us together and now we’ve kind of become one, where we’re doing our thing,” the Canadian crooner shared during an October 2020 interview with SiriusXM.

