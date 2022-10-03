There’s nothing holding him back from posing for pictures with other stars. However, did you know that Shawn Mendes is actually way taller than tons of other celebrities?! Keep reading for more details about the Canadian singer’s height.

How Tall Is Shawn Mendes?

It’s been reported over the years that Shawn is 6-foot-2.

“I would prefer it if you would stop getting taller and overall more dense with star power,” John Mayer joked on an Instagram Live in July 2018 about Shawn. “It’s uncomfortable for me, it’s off-putting and it’s hard to sleep at night. … No, really, you had to duck to come into my house the other night.”

What Has Shawn Mendes Said About His Height?

While he hasn’t spoken much in interviews about being tall, Shawn did apologize to a radio host in 2018 for “always” being taller than him.

“I’ve always been — I’m sorry. Yeah, that is never going to change,” the “In My Blood” singer declared. “I was 10 years old when we first met and I was taller than you.”

While Shawn joked about being tall in the interview, he added, “Have you ever seen someone who is truly 6-foot-6?!”

Other than various interviewers, Shawn always towered over his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, whom he dated from July 2019 to November 2021. They cozied up on Instagram amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while they were together, and fans really got to see their height difference.

“I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami,” Shawn said during an October 2020 interview with Smallzy’s Surgery. “I was there for like three months so I got really like, I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice.”

They were just a normal couple until deciding to go their separate ways.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple shared in a joint social media statement announcing their breakup. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

It appears both stars have since moved on. However, Shawn is still killing it with his new projects — including towering over his fellow famous friends. Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the singer standing with other stars

