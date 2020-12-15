He’s not holding back! Shawn Mendes opened up about the real reason why rumors about his sexuality are “frustrating.”

“There were some people in my life that I was very, very close to who were gay and in the closet … And I felt this real anger for those people,” the singer said during an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, released on December 14, 2020. “It’s such a tricky thing. You want to say, ‘I’m not gay but it’d be fine if I was gay — but also there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not.’ You don’t really know how to respond to the situation.”

Shawn first stepped into the spotlight in 2013, when he was 15 years old. Since then, his sexuality has become a major topic among fans with many having speculated that he’s gay. As for how he plans to address the continuous rumors about his sexuality going forward? The Wonder singer said he realized that as “a famous musician who’s a guy,” he needs to be “really f–king messy, and say the wrong things and apologize and say the right thing after I apologize and be confused about how to respond when people say I’m gay.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the Canadian crooner has addressed ongoing rumors that he’s gay. Scroll through our gallery to see all the times Shawn opened up about his sexuality.

