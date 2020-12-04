He’s back and better than ever! Shawn Mendes‘ latest album, Wonder, is here, and yes, it was worth the wait.

More than two years after dropping his self-titled record in May 2018, the 22-year-old Canadian crooner dropped his highly anticipated follow-up on Friday, December 4. Just like he promised to fans in a YouTube comment before releasing the album’s title track, 14-song Wonder has “lots of love songs” dedicated to Shawn’s girlfriend Camila Cabello.

“I think I’ve mainly evolved as a person and that’s kind of reflecting in the music,” the singer told Radio.com in October 2020 about what fans can expect on Wonder. “I think one thing that really kind of happen to me over the last six months is this real moment of reflecting and kind of looking at my own life, but also like being able to look at the world and not be so caught up in my career, my job, and my life, but I’m able to kind of look around see things a lot clearer for the first time.”

With his recently released candid tracks, fans are able to get an inside look into Shawn’s life and really understand how he’s feeling. In a handwritten Instagram Stories note to fans following the record’s release, Shawn told his millions of followers that he hopes they enjoy this collection of “songs from the heart and sounds from another time and world.” Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Shawns’ Wonder.

