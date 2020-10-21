There’s nothing holding him back! Shawn Mendes is baring it all (literally) for his upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder.

Not only does the 22-year-old singer strip off his clothes in the trailer’s first few seconds, but he breaks down the walls around him to reveal a full look at his personal and professional lives.

“This isn’t a story about a famous musician; this is a story about a guy growing up,” he says in the two-minute clip.

Following the trailer’s release, Shawn teamed up with Netflix and broke down the entire thing, giving viewers a sneak peek at what they can expect to see once the full documentary hits the streaming service on November 23.

“I think everyone will be surprised at how much footage we captured and how broad the story goes,” he said. “The trailer is just kind of a touch on how vulnerable the entire documentary is … there’s this real kind of depth and heart in it.”

In honor of In Wonder‘s release, J-14 decided to break down everything we learned from the documentary so far. Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at Shawn’s life, including his music and relationship with Camila Cabello.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.