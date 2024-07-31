Shawn Mendes is releasing a brand new album this year — and it’s called Shawn. The singer-songwriter announced the news via social media, while also sharing a heartfelt message about the upcoming project.

When Does Shawn Mendes’ New Album Come Out?

Shawn will be released on October 18, 2024, with his brand new singles “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” both dropping on August 8.

“Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift,” Shawn wrote in the album’s social media announcement post on Wednesday, July 31.

He went on to thank his friends and family, saying that “life can be brutal” but “having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better.”

“I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you,” he added.

“And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do,” he continued. “I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.

What Is the Album’s Tracklist?

On July 25, Shawn posted a behind-the-scenes teaser video to Instagram showing his process of making the album with collaborators — where he seemingly teased the album’s tracklist.

At one point, the Canadian crooner is seemingly writing his upcoming album’s tracklist on a whiteboard. He wrote as the caption: “I wish I could show you every moment of making this album because it truly was so healing, but I’m glad you’re even getting a glimpse…definitely learned so much about not taking myself too seriously in the studio those days & how that could actually often times lead me to exactly what i was searching for.”

The singer officially released the tracklist on July 31, here it is as follows:

“Who I Am” “Why Why Why” “That’s the Dream” “Nobody Knows” “Isn’t That Enough” “Heart of Gold” “Heavy” “That’ll Be the Day” “In Between” “The Mountain” “Rollin’ Right Along” “Hallelujah”

