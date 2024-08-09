Shawn Mendes has just shared a surprising revelation — he nearly became a father! In his latest track, “Why Why Why,” the singer opens up about a past pregnancy scare with an unnamed woman. Keep reading for a complete lyric breakdown and who fans think the mystery woman could be.

Shawn Mendes Hints At Pregnancy Scare in ‘Why Why Why’

“Why Why Why” dropped on Friday, August 9, alongside the track “Isn’t That Enough,” which are both featured on his upcoming album Shawn, set to drop on October 18, 2024.

What most fans are most interested in, however, was “Why Why Why” as it features the lyric, “I thought I was about to be a father,” expressing how the experience deeply unsettled him. “Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid,” he reflects in the song’s bridge.

Who Is ‘Why Why Why’ About?

Immediately after the song’s drop, fans started theorizing who the song could be about — with most pointing fingers at Shawn’s on-and-off girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The two have been in began dating in July 2019 but ended their relationship in November 2021. They briefly reunited in April 2023 at Coachella, but their rekindled romance fizzled out shortly after. Most recently, they were seen together at a soccer tournament in Miami, but Camila hinted at “heartache” on Instagram soon afterward, leaving their current status ambiguous.

Aside from his time with Camila, Shawn has been romantically linked to several other figures, including his chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, pop star Sabrina Carpenter and TV personality Charlie Travers.

In a new interview with Apple Music, Shawn explained the meaning behind “Why Why Why.”

“I think ‘Why Why Why,’ like I said, I felt no pressure to address anything, but it was just one of those experiences where there kind of became this joke while we were making the album that was like, if I started to experience some pretty heavy anxiety in the studio, everyone was sure that a great song was going to be coming after it because there was some sort of healing crisis, some sort of breakthrough that was supposed to happen,” Shawn explained.

He added, “There was something anthemic about those words, ‘why, why, why.’ It almost felt like a cry. It felt like… I don’t know. It just felt powerful and beautiful.”

Read the lyrics of “Why Why Why” below:

Opened up my journal to a page

Everything that hurts me’s still the same

Feels like there’s nothing new for me to say

Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

Sweating through the sheets, shakin’ in bed

Visions of her naked in my head

But I went off and chose myself instead

Why, why, why? Ease my mind

I don’t know why, I

I don’t know, I don’t know why

Why, why, why?

I stepped off the stage with nothin’ left

All the lights were fuckin’ with my head

But here I am, singin’ songs again

Why, why, why? Ease my mind

I don’t know why, I

I don’t know, I don’t know why

Why, why, why?

Why, why, why?

Feels like everything goes ’round and ’round

And ’round, and ’round, and ’round it goes

Feels like everything goes ’round and ’round

And ’round, and ’round, and ’round, it—

I thought I was about to be a father

Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid (Ooh)

Sometimes I still cry out for my mother

Why, why, why? Why, why, why?

I don’t know why, I

I don’t know, I don’t know why

Why, why, why?

Why, why, why?

Feels like everything goes ’round and ’round

And ’round, and ’round, and ’round it goes

Feels like everything goes ’round and ’round

And ’round, and ’round, and ’round it goes

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.