Don’t mess with Momma! Shay Mitchell has no problem clapping back at mommy-shamers on social media.

The Pretty Little Liars actress welcomed her daughter, Atlas Noa, with boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019 and has been taking fans along on her journey through motherhood ever since. “I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” Shay told Vogue in November 2019. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

While Shay has shared the glamorous parts of motherhood, like dressing up Atlas in head-to-toe designer duds, she’s also discussed the “stress and anxiety” that comes along with it.

“I’d heard all these things from my friends saying, ‘You’re going to second guess a lot of things you do, you’re going to feel guilty when you leave her,'” the You alum explained. “[It’s been all about] just taking the time to get ready and be by myself to [say,] ‘Okay cool, now I can handle this, I’ve got this, so many people have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same way.’”

And as a mom in the public eye, Shay is no stranger to followers commenting on every parenting move. Days after announcing Atlas’ birth via Instagram, the actress received major criticism from followers after attending a birthday party with Matte and sharing videos online. “I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn’t three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel,” Shay hit back in an Instagram Stories post at the time.

She addressed the entire situation head-on while chatting with Vogue. “It concerns me that people are so quick to pass judgment on others, especially without knowing any facts, and behind the protection of the screen,” Shay said. “My daughter had been born for several weeks, and when Matte and I chose to take our night out, which was an hour and a half, it surprised me that people chose to be so reactive and aggressive and assume the absolute worst about us — and more so me.”

The former Freeform star said she and Matte “choose to ignore” the backlash. “There are real issues in the world, and I wish people would stop jumping to extreme conclusions about things that aren’t their business,” Shay added. “For me, I’m going to do exactly what I feel is right for my family.”

