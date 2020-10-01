Ever since Miley Cyrus confirmed that her new album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is coming soon, fans have been in a frenzy trying to find out some more details. After months of waiting, it looks like the collaboration with Dua Lipa might finally be getting released! The two songstresses were seen filming something in New York City, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The singer hasn’t released any new music in more than a year, so naturally, everyone was pretty excited over the news that she had some new songs in the works! The blonde beauty first spoke out about the upcoming LP during an Instagram Live in October 2019. At the time, she even gave fans a sneak peek of the track list! And that’s not all. Since then, she’s actually spilled so much more tea on what fans can expect from the album, including when it will drop, which big stars are going to make appearances on it and more!

So when is it going to come out, you ask? What will it sound like? Who will it be about? Will there be any songs about her relationships with Liam Hemsworth or Cody Simpson? What are the track names? And most importantly, is there really going to be collabs with Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber on it? Not to worry, you guys, because we’ve got you covered! We rounded up everything we know so far about Miley’s new album, She Is Miley Cyrus, so scroll through our gallery for all the details!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.