According to Sia, former One Direction member Harry Styles is a total flirt! That’s right, during a recent interview, the “Chandelier” songstress recounted a time when she got “dizzy” after the curly-haired cutie put “some moves” on her.

“That little chap has some moves because he’s got swag. He got me when I was like 35 or something, and he was 21,” she told Interview Magazine when asked about the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. “I’ve heard it from a lot of girls. He’s got the smooth moves because he’s a charming young chappy. But certainly I felt like I went bright red.”

As fans know, the now 26-year-old heartthrob has had his fair share of public relationships in the past. The “Sign of the Times” crooner has been linked to Taylor Swift, Camille Rowe, Kiko Mizuhara, Tess Ward, Georgia Fowler, Nadine Leopold, Kendall Jenner, Paige Reifler, Cara Delevingne, Caroline Flack and more. But, recently, Harry said that if he never joined 1D and shot straight to stardom, he’d be “a virgin!” Back in March, Radio.com asked him what he’d be doing if he wasn’t a musician, and he admitted that his love life is what would have suffered the most.

“A virgin,” the 26-year-old quipped when the radio station asked what would have become of him if he hadn’t turned into a pop star.

Plus, back in November 2019, Harry said that he didn’t enjoy being referred to as a “sex symbol.”

“Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible, because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing,” he told Zane Lowe on his “New Music Daily” Apple podcast. “It’s also like a weird thing to think of about yourself. I guess the thing with like sex, in general, is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me. Even like when we were in the band, the thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, ‘Oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?’”

