Simon Cowell is here to break our hearts all over again. The music mogul revealed his thoughts on whether One Direction would get back together again — and let’s just say, his answer is not what we were hoping for.

When Did One Direction Break Up?

It all began with the year 2015. In March of that year, Zayn Malik said his goodbyes to the pop group, leaving fans devastated.

By the end of the year, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson had decided to follow suite and announce a hiatus from the famous boy band in order to focus on their solo careers.

However, it’s been almost nine years since their break and it doesn’t look like the boys are reconnecting anytime soon — if at all.

Simon Cowell Talks One Direction Reunion

While on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, Simon discussed what made One Direction so successful after the band formed on The X factor.

“When I was talking to One Direction, I remember saying to them, ‘Our goal is for you to have enough hits that if you ever reform, that you can do stadium tours. That means you got to have about 10 hit singles.”

Simon was then asked about the the possibility of a 1D reunion.

His response? “I doubt it.”

Yeah, not great. However, all hope is not lost! In 2023, Harry revealed that he would be open for a reunion.

While playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show in April 2023, the singer explained, “I would never say never to that. I think if there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” performer isn’t the only member that’s talked about getting the band back together.

Louis has been quite candid over the years about a One Direction comeback. In February 2023, the “Silver Tongues” singer revealed to The Times his hopes for a future reunion.

“Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now, but I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.