Skai Jackson, known for her role on the Disney Channel show Jessie, has reportedly been arrested.

On August 9, TMZ reported that the 22-year-old actress was at Universal CityWalk with her boyfriend when an argument between them escalated. Observers from security reportedly saw Skai push her boyfriend twice during the confrontation.

Following the incident, Universal CityWalk security called the police, leading to Skai’s arrest on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery. She was cited and then released a few hours later, as per the report.

According to TMZ, Skai and her boyfriend denied that anything got physical between them.

Skai has not yet made a public statement about the situation. However, just the day before the incident, she was seen at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Skai is best known for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, a role she reprised in the spinoff series Bunk’d. After her time with Disney Channel, she participated in Dancing With the Stars in 2020 and has focused on social media endeavors. Her latest project is a role in The Man in the White Van, expected to be released in 2024.

Earlier this year, J-14 interviewed Skai, where she discussed the challenges of her early career.

“It’s a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t really realize that,” she said. “They kind of just see the final cut of everything, but they don’t know what goes into it. And not only just having to act, I had to go to school on top of that and balance everything and then do promos on the side when we were not filming.”

The actress also expressed her future aspirations, revealing her desire to explore new film genres.

“Honestly, I really want to do a good drama film or even a horror film,” she shared. “Since I was a little kid, scary movies have always been my favorite. So I’m like, oh my gosh, I hope I get blessed to do one day. But definitely those two, I want to do everything besides comedy. I’ve done that before and I know I can do it, but I want to push myself to different limits.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.