She’s telling it like it is. Jessie alum Skai Jackson is known for her work on the Disney Channel — and she’s finally opening up about her experience working with the juggernaut brand. She shared her candid experiences in a YouTube Q&A video in September 2021.

The New York City native rose to fame at just 9 years old when she portrayed the spunky Zuri Ross on the hit series Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She went on to reprise her role as Zuri on Bunk’d from 2015 to 2018. The character was so beloved that she also appeared on crossover episodes of Good Luck Charlie, K.C. Undercover, Austin & Ally and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Before her Jessie breakout, Skai worked on several other children’s TV shows outside of the Disney brand, including Sesame Street, Team Umizoomi and Bubble Guppies. In 2018, she took on the role of Glory Grant in the short film Marvel Rising: Initiation, which spawned several sequel shorts, including Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts, Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands and Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri.

The performer has also made her mark in reality TV. In 2020, Skai joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 29 and was paired up with beloved pro Alan Bersten. She was eliminated in the tenth week, putting her in fifth place. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe went on to win the season — but Skai’s skills didn’t go unnoticed.

She has been in the game for a while — and she has been open about how social media has affected her while in the industry. “I joined Twitter when I was 10 and I got my Instagram when I was 11,” Skai told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. “When I joined Instagram, I did notice a lot of hate comments or people would just, like, nitpick at my appearance, just to be funny … For me, being a young age, I didn’t understand why these people were saying these things. I would get really, really sad.”

However, she has a good philosophy she puts into action before clapping back at trolls. “Take ten deep breaths. Never tweet while you’re angry; you’ll probably regret it later,” Skai previously tweeted about responding to hate. “Get sassy. Never use curse words, foul language, or racial slurs, or say anything about a person’s appearance. Just work with being smart-mouthed.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Skai’s most candid quotes about being on the Disney Channel!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.