Prepare yourselves, people, because Skylar Astin has officially auditioned for Disney’s upcoming live-action Hercules movie via Twitter, and we’re so here for it! On Thursday, April 30, the Pitch Perfect star uploaded a series of videos that not only showed him playing the piano to the song “Go The Distance” from the film, but singing along too. Naturally, fans were shook by his stunning vocals.

“I’m also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process,” the 32-year-old captioned one of the videos.

I’m also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/LBz5Cv9lt1 — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) May 1, 2020

But that’s not all! He further auditioned for the part by reposting an Instagram song cover he did of “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame on April 11, 2020. There’s no doubt about it, the boy can seriously sing!

For those who missed it, news first hit the web that everyone’s favorite God would be coming to life on the big screen on Thursday, April 30. Website The Disinsider reported that Walt Disney Studios had a live-action remake of the animated flick Hercules in the works. Hours later The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the epic news and announced that Disney would be going from zero to hero with Dave Callaham to write the script and Joe and Anthony Russo (who slayed the box office with their 2019 film Avengers: Endgame) to produce.

For those who forgot, Hercules followed a young God who was kidnapped as a baby and forced to live among humans as a half-man, half-god. In order to prove that he’s truly the son of a the Gods, Hercules needed to perform a rite of passage on Earth in order to live on Mount Olympus. Throughout the film, he fell in love and learned to use his strength to defeat the evil Hades.

As fans know, this wouldn’t be the only live-action remake in the works. In January, it was announced that Disney would be working on a live-action remake of the animated classic Bambi. The network also recently revealed the cast of a new Little Mermaid movie, which is expected to hit theaters in late 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.