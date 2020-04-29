Get ready, guys, because lunchtime just got a little bit better thanks to Smuckers! That’s right, the company that brought you the iconic Uncrustables peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are here with some brand new pairings and, honestly, we’re never going to be the same.

Not only are these four new flavors sure-to-be amazing, but they’re also bite sized. Yep, you can eat them as a meal OR a snack and, most definitely, during any part of the day. So, what are the new products that people spotted on the grocery store shelves recently? Well, for the bite sized Bites, foodies can get their hands on Taco Bites, filled with a beef crumble, cheese, salsa and taco seasoning wrapped in bread or BBQ Chicken Bites, filled with all white meat chicken with BBQ sauce wrapped in bread. But that’s not all! The company also released sandwich Roll-Ups available in Ham and Cheddar Roll-Ups, made with uncured ham, cheddar cheese, and Neufchâtel cheese rolled up in a flatbread and Turkey & Colby Jack Roll-Ups, made with smokey turkey breast, Colby cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, Neufchâtel cheese, and seasoning rolled up in a flatbread.

Instagram food blog CandyHunting spotted the new finds in Target and posted them on Instagram. Naturally, the fun new food went viral!

“Smuckers Uncrustables are venturing into the savory category!” they captioned the snap.

In need of an epic dessert after these new lunch options? Well, not to worry because another favorite food item for ’90s kids is coming back in 2020, too!

For those who missed it, back in February, Dunkaroos announced that they are “definitely coming back” this coming summer. The brand’s official Instagram account shared clips of the most popular trends from the ’90s before they dropped the huge bomb, and we’re still freaking out about it, TBH!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.