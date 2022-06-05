She is everywhere! Sofia Carson is the red carpet queen, and we have the pictures to prove it.

The songstress slayed the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Sunday, June 5, in a long striped dress and looked like a total goddess. The Descendants alum was all smiles as she posed for pictures and totally strutted her stuff.

Her appearance at the awards show comes weeks after reuniting with Dove Cameron during a separate red carpet on May 18 to celebrate The Cameron Boyce Foundation as it hosted its first-ever fundraising gala, The Cam for a Cause Gala. The event celebrated Sofia and Dove’s late costar Cameron Boyce, who died in July 2019. She also celebrated the late Cam on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

“Our Angel. Forever,” Sofia shared via Instagram on May 28. “I adore you my Cam.”

Aside from celebrating her late costar and friend, Sofia has been showing off her iconic fashion sense on various red carpets throughout 2022. She’s since appeared at the Grammy Awards and Oscars following the release of her debut self-titled album on March 25.

“I remember falling so deeply in love with songwriting, with being able to — through words and through melodies — bring to life the secrets that lied in my heart. For some reason, the most vulnerable and perhaps the scariest thoughts could feel safe in a song,” she told E! News of these songs ahead of the record’s release. “I had a song journal that I would carry around everywhere that I went and in the very first page I wrote, ‘I hope that when people listen to my music, they hear their story in mine.’”

When it came to the title, using her name was a no-brainer.

“I’ve been dreaming about what I was going to title my first album since I could remember,” Sofia gushed to the publication. “When it came to making the decision a couple of months ago, it was actually really simple because, to me, my art and my music is a reflection of my heart. It’s who I am, and so it only made sense to me that my first album would be Sofia Carson.”

It’s a name we’ll always remember. Scroll through our gallery to see Sofia’s MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet look.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.