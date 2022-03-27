She’s still the queen! Sofia Carson walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 27, wearing a black Giambattista Valli. Draped in tulle, the Disney Channel alum posed for pictures showing off all angles of the dress when arriving at the star-studded event.

Sofia paired the high-fashion gown with her signature side-part, a classic winged eyeliner makeup look and stunning jewels.

The “LOUD” songstress’ Oscars appearance comes a few days after she released her debut self-titled album on Friday, March 25. To celebrate the release, Sofia sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Clippers basketball game.

“To relive this moment. Forever. Las adoro,” Sofia captioned a photo of herself and her friends following her live performance.

“I fell in love with storytelling when I was a little girl and, when it came to writing my first album, I wanted to write a story from start to finish,” the musician told E! News when announcing the record earlier this month. “So, I wrote a story about love — about a girl who falls into a beautiful love, only to be shattered into pieces. But nonetheless, it’s a story about a girl who survives.”

She went on to reveal during the same interview that the first song she wrote was at “11 years old.”

Sofia added, “I remember falling so deeply in love with songwriting, with being able to — through words and through melodies — bring to life the secrets that lied in my heart. For some reason, the most vulnerable and perhaps the scariest thoughts could feel safe in a song. I had song journal that I would carry around everywhere that I went and in the very first page I wrote, ‘I hope that when people listen to my music, they hear their story in mine.”

The 10-song collection is complete with tracks that Sofia holds “dearest to my heart,” but choosing a favorite would be like “picking children.”

The Descendants star went on to say, “I really left a piece of my heart in every single one of these songs and it’s kind of surreal to know that they won’t be my own little secret anymore, that they’ll belong to the world soon.”

Sofia has also introduced the world to her love of fashion, which shows in every red carpet appearance she makes. Other than the Oscars, the actress walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on March 22 in a colorful dress. While her Academy Awards look much different, she still slays.

Scroll through our gallery for the photos of Sofia's Oscars look.

