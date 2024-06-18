What a duo! Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are set to star in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy film titled My Oxford Year.

Keep reading for everything we know about the rom-com.

What is ‘My Oxford Year’ About?

The Purple Hearts actress, 31, and Queen Charlotte star, 26, will star in the adaptation of the popular novel My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan.

The plot follows a driven young American woman named Anna, who embarks on her journey to the UK and the University of Oxford to pursue a childhood dream. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a charming and witty local who profoundly transforms both of their futures.

Who’s in the cast of ‘My Oxford Year’?

So far, only Sofia and Corey have been cast in the rom-com. Sofia got her start as Evie in Disney’s Descendants franchise, but has since made quite the name for herself as a Netflix staple. My Oxford Year marks her fourth consecutive feature on the streaming platform.

Starting with Purple Hearts where she starred alongside Nicholas Galitzine, the film premiered at No. 1 worldwide on the platform in 2022. The film also became one of Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films ever. Sofia helped executive produce and co-write the film’s record-breaking soundtrack — which also holds the title for Netflix’s most streamed soundtrack ever.

“I had never been involved with a project from start to finish,” Sofia told Netflix following the film’s release. “So I learned an enormous amount about the entire process.”

Since Purple Hearts, she’s nabbed two other Netflix roles. One includes another rom-com titled The Life List and a thriller movie called Carry-On, expected to hit the streamer some time in 2024.

As for Corey, you might recognize him from playing a young King George in the 2023 series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Previously, the English actor graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in 2020, and made his TV debut as Adonis in an episode of Netflix fantasy series, The Sandman. Corey jokingly shared his mom’s review of his performance via Instagram: “Best two lines ever delivered on screen.”

When does ‘My Oxford Year’ get released?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet — stay tuned for updates!

