Best friends forever! Sofia Carson confirmed that there is definitely a Descendants cast group chat so that the Disney Channel stars can stay in touch even after the film franchise came to an end.

“We have a group chat and every year there’s certain special occasions throughout the year that bring us together,” the actress, 28, said while appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop on Friday, July 9. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen each other because of, obviously, quarantine and stuff, but something like that bonds you for a lifetime and we really became like a family.”

Aside from Sofia, the Descendants films starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and the late Cameron Boyce, among others. The first movie premiered on Disney Channel in August 2015, and after three musical installments, came to an end in August 2019. During her Friday appearance on the talk show, the “Guess I’m a Liar” songstress called the entire Descendants experience a “blessing.”

As fans know, Sofia is set to reunite with her Descendants costars for one last movie. Descendants: The Royal Wedding, a special animated film, is set to premiere on the network on August 13, 2021, and tell the story of Dove’s character Mal’s wedding to King Ben (played by Mitchell Hope). “Happily ever after continues for Auradon’s power couple as they prepare to say ‘I do’ at an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all,” Disney’s synopsis reads.

“Our fans are just the most extraordinary in the world and they love this franchise, and it means so much to them, so this is really dedicated to them and it’s an animated special,” Sofia told Entertainment Tonight in March, noting that it was “incredibly difficult” for the stars to do a Descendants project without Cameron. The actor died at the age of 20 on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

The Feel the Beat star added, “We just hope that when people watch this, they feel happy and they feel connected to the characters and of course, to our Cam.”

Prior to the animated wedding special’s announcement, Sofia explained that she didn’t know if there were “more” movies in store for the “original descendants.”

“It’s such a big universe, this could go on forever — there’s so many descendants,” she said when appearing on The Zach Sang Show in April 2020. “For us, it’s hard to imagine doing anything without Cameron. That’s where our heart lies, but it’s open to so much imagination. I can’t even think about it, the thought is too difficult.”

