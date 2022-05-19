Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson just reunited to honor their late friend Cameron Boyce, who died in July 2019 from epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

On May 18, 2022, just 10 days before Cameron would’ve turned 23, The Cameron Boyce Foundation (TCBF) hosted its first-ever fundraising gala. The Cam for a Cause Gala was attended by dozens of Cameron’s closest friends including Sofia, Dove, Nolan Gould, Jessie costars Debby Ryan and Peyton List, Kenny Ortega and others.

“We’ve made great strides with the foundation as far as getting connected and being impactful and doing grants, but we’ve never been able to do an in-person event because COVID has hammered us since the beginning,” Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, told People Magazine.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to really show what we’re doing and to share our stories and help us move forward in our battle against epilepsy,” he said. “Cameron would’ve been 23 years old this year. Just thinking about that breaks my heart, every minute of every day. But, every year on his birthday, he didn’t want presents. He wanted to give back and he would always do something to help others. In that spirit, that’s why we’re doing the gala.”

The event also included a performance by Alvin Ailey and dancer Meagan King, who danced to an original song written by Hailey Knox, which was adapted from a poem written by Cameron’s mother, Libby Boyce, for Cameron.

Cameron’s parents established The Cameron Boyce Foundation in 2019, in an effort to honor their son’s giving, philanthropic spirit, while also hoping to fund epilepsy research. “It does help with the grieving. It doesn’t take it away, but it helps us put our energy somewhere,” explained Libby.

“So many people know somebody with epilepsy. There are so many situations where we found ourselves thinking, ‘Wow, why isn’t this louder? Why aren’t people talking about this?’ It’s just been in the shadows for too long. It’s stigmatized … and it’s perplexing,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many epileptic folks that we have met and talked to who just are so alone and so lost… and talking about all of these issues, this is something that we need to do because it has a huge impact on this earth.” Scroll through our gallery to see photos from The Cam for a Cause Gala on May 18.

