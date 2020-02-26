Former Descendants star Sofia Carson turned Lana Condor into an honorary Disney Channel kid. During a recent appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress admitted that when she was younger, she wanted to become a Disney star “so bad.” Upon hearing this, Sofia decided to make Lana’s childhood dream come true.

The first step was nailing the iconic Disney Channel wand video. After Lana revealed that she used to practice making the video while standing in front of her bedroom mirror, Sofia gave her a quick tutorial.

“It’s much harder than it looks, because you can’t look at where the wand is going,” Sofia said. “You have to look at the camera, do the Mickey Mouse and when they show you what you’re drawing, you’re never actually drawing Mickey Mouse, but it kind of makes it look like it is. And then it’s the magic of Disney Channel.”

The entire audience was quiet as Lana stood up, took hold of a wand — given to her by host Lilly Singh — and drew the famous ears.

“I feel giddy,” the actress said once she sat back down.

Of course, Lana’s Disney Channel dreams were no surprise to her biggest fans. Previously, the Netflix star revealed that she auditioned for a role on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

“I don’t think it was Disney+ when I shot for it, I think it was just Disney,” she told Teen Vogue in a January 2020 interview. “They didn’t want us to sing High School Musical songs, which I’m sure everyone was like, okay I’ll go in and sing ‘We’re All in This Together’ or whatever. So I don’t know what I did.”

Her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre was quick to chime in and reminded Lana that she sang Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years.” Although she ultimately didn’t get the HSMTMTS role, Lana said the audition was still “an amazing memory.”

