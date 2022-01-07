Growing up in the spotlight has turned Sofia Wylie into a style star!

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has been walking red carpets since making her debut as Buffy Driscoll on Andi Mack in 2017. Not only have her acting projects evolved over the years, but her fashion game has too. The confidence Sofia exudes both on screen and off has also inspired tons of young people.

“I’ve gotten so many DMs from girls on Instagram saying, ‘I never thought I could try out for the boys’ soccer or basketball team, but seeing Buffy do it inspired me to try out,’” the actress gushed to InStyle in March 2018, referring to her Andi Mack character. “It’s made this whole experience so worth it, because I don’t want to be an actress just to be famous. I want to have a platform so I can use my voice to inspire people and let them know they can do anything.”

One way the Disney star inspires fans is by always being herself. “I just want everybody to know that their imperfections are beautiful in their own way,” she told the publication.

Other than acting, singing and dancing, Sofia has embraced her love of fashion by signing with IMG models in July 2020.

“This has been something I’ve dreamt about ever since I was a little girl in my little playroom dressing up and acting like I was walking the runway,” she told Teen Vogue at the time. “To be a part of that family that is home to some of the biggest fashion icons and supermodels that I’ve looked up to for literally my whole life is a dream come true.”

During a separate interview with LATEST magazine from January 2021, Sofia revealed her fashion industry goals.

“I don’t have one brand that I love over others, but I do find I enjoy working with brands that are collaborative and open to allowing more diversity into the fashion world,” she shared at the time. “I feel little girls all over the world need to see themselves on magazines and movies to show them that they can do anything and be anything they set their minds to!”

As her career continues to skyrocket, the HSMTMTS actress has “a lot of plans in the future to grow in the fashion and modeling industry.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Sofia’s best red carpet moments over the years.

