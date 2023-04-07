Can you believe that Sophia Grace Brownlee is a mother now? The YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame with her cousin Rosie McClelland for their viral video of “Super Bass,” gave birth to a baby boy in February 2023. Keep reading to see rare photos of Sophia Grace’s child.

Sophia first shared the news of her pregnancy during a YouTube video she posted in October 2022.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” the British star revealed. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

Following her pregnancy reveal, Sophia told E! News that she was dealing with online hate after people criticized her for having a baby at such a young age.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she told the outlet. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

Sophia added, “I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

The Ellen Show star announced the birth of her child via Instagram in March 2023, revealing she gave birth on February 26, 2023.

“Before I had the baby, people say things like, ‘Oh, get your sleep while you can,’ and, ‘You’re not going to get sleep for ages,'” the YouTuber said in an interview with E! News from April 2023. “And you take it with a pinch of salt, like, ‘Yeah, I know, I’m going to have to wake up in the night. But how bad can it be?’ But it really is bad. Like, it’s amazing, but it is very difficult.”

“No one can really prepare you for how difficult it is going to be to be a mom,” she admitted. “But it’s definitely all worth it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos that Sophia Grace has shared of her baby boy since giving birth.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.