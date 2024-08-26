Sophia Grace Brownlee is going to be a mother-of-two at just 21 years old! That’s right, the YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame with her cousin Rosie McClelland for their viral video of “Super Bass” in 2011, gave birth to a baby boy in February 2023, and announced news of her second child in August 2024. Keep reading for everything we know.

“I am expecting baby No. 2! So, yes, I’m so excited to be doing this video. I’ve been hiding this for a super long time,” the 21-year-old said in an announcement YouTube video uploaded on Sunday, August 25.

Sophia, who gave birth to a son named River last year, shared that she was “almost 20 weeks” pregnant while filming.

“Everything’s been fine so far, which is really good. It’s so exciting! I’m actually finding out the gender today. … I can’t even explain to you guys how excited I am,” she continued.

She also included a clip of herself getting an early reassurance scan because she has “health anxiety” after undergoing a C-section to deliver her first baby.

Brownlee did not share the identity of the baby’s father, but she confirmed in a previous YouTube video that she is “still with River’s dad.”

In October 2022, Sophia shared the news of her first pregnancy during another YouTube video.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” she continued. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

Following her first pregnancy reveal, Sophia told E! News that she was dealing with online hate after people criticized her for having a baby at such a young age.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she told the outlet. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

Sophia added, “I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.