She’s taking a walk down memory lane! Sophie Turner shared a series of never-before-seen photos of her baby bump two months after giving birth to her first daughter with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, 24, uploaded the throwback snaps to Instagram on Sunday, September 27. She captioned the pics, which seemed to be taken by her husband, with a series of emojis. In two photos, her bump was on full display while the actress sported bikinis while lounging by the pool and playing with the couple’s pooch in the water. The third photo showed Sophie wearing pink and white striped pajamas while Joe, 31, reached his hand out to hold her stomach.

It was first reported that the couple had officially become parents on July 28.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” their rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. TMZ then reported that Joe and Sophie named their daughter Willa — which some fans have speculated is a nod to Sophie’s role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

It was first announced that the two stars were expecting their first child in February. Us Weekly confirmed the exciting news on February 12, and sources also told Just Jared that Joe and Sophie were “keeping things very hush hush.”

The couple never spoke out about the pregnancy, but fans did get to see photos of Sophie’s growing baby bump while the couple went on various outings over the past few months. Even after the birth of their daughter, the couple has stayed pretty quiet on social media. However, Joe did give fans a rare glimpse into his home life with Sophie when he uploaded a video of him and his wife dancing along to the song “Pegao” by Omega on September 10. The singer shared a few snaps of him and Sophie rocking the “Cartoon Princess” filter on Instagram Stories in August.

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 after Joe slid into her Instagram DMs. Just before their one-year anniversary, in October 2018, the Jonas Brothers member proposed and the couple got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. One month later, they officially tied the knot while surrounded by family and friends in France.

