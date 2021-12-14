Spidey senses! Tom Holland and Zendaya continued to show off their love while walking the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, December 13.

The British actor, 25, looked dapper in his suit while Zendaya, also 25, dressed for the occasion in a nude gown adorned with spider webs. She paired the dress with black heels and totally slayed the red carpet, which is no surprise, considering the former Disney Channel star is a total style icon.

“I honestly feel a little bit numb,” Tom told Entertainment Tonight when arriving at the event. “This been the most incredible experience. This whole journey from the day I got cast. My agent’s here and we were just talking about the moment I got my first callback, and we thought, ‘Oh, wow, maybe I could actually get this film.’ And here we are promoting Spider-Man 3. I am blown away. To share it with my friends and my family. Honestly, this means the world.”

The third installment during Tom’s stint as the web-slinging hero, Spider-Man: No Way Home — which hits theaters on Friday, December 17 —introduces the concept of a multi-verse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What’s a multi-verse? Well, it’s been rumored that all the past and current Spider-Man movies are connected but took place on different timelines.

“It’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” Tom told Variety of the film in February 2021. “You sit down, read the script and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little s–t who happens to be Spider-Man in it.”

As for whether the cast plans to return for another movie, that’s still yet to be determined.

“It was so much fun. It was just kind of bittersweet,” Zendaya shared during an interview with E! News in July 2021. “Like, kind of, normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment being with each other and being so grateful for that experience.”

Of course, Tom and Zendaya weren’t the only stars to walk the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet! Their superhero costars and other major celebs also made an appearance. Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded arrivals and their fashionable looks.

