SpongeBob SquarePants is autistic, voice actor Tom Kenny revealed at the 2024 Motor City Comic Con!

During a Q&A at the event in Detroit, Tom recalled the first time he revealed his character’s neurodivergence in a video posted to ToonHive’s X account.

“SpongeBob’s kind of on the spectrum too as a character,” he said. “It was the first time I’d ever been asked this question — a person who was obviously on the spectrum came up to me and said, ‘I have a question for you, Tom Kenny. Is SpongeBob autistic?’”

At the time, he remembered answering, “‘Of course!’” He continued, “I said, ‘You know what? That’s his superpower, the same way that’s your superpower.’”

The voice actor behind the beloved cartoon has previously spoken about SpongeBob having Autism.

While appearing on the “Marc Maron’s WTF” podcast in October 2012, Tom revealed he thought that the character is a “little autistic.”

“I don’t know what there is in that show that talks to kids that are on the autism spectrum, but more than other cartoons… because SpongeBob as a character is a little autistic. Obsessed with his job, very hardworking, gets really really deep into something.”

Tom has voiced the title character since the beloved animated show first began airing in 1999. Created by Stephen Hillenburg, Spongebob Squarepants is one of the longest running shows in America, and has won numerous Emmys over the decades. Following the life of an underwater sponge named Spongebob Squarepants, his best friend Patrick Star, grumpy neighbor Squidward and his money-hungry boss Mr. Krabs, the show is often regarded as a cultural touchstone to several generations.

Since its inception, the show has inspired three feature films: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Sponge on the Run (2020). It’s also launched two spin-off series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, has four additional films are planned as of 2021. In September 2023, the show was renewed for a 15th season.

We spoke to Tom and Bill Fagerbakke, the voice of Patrick Star, who celebrated 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants on July 17, 2024, just earlier this month.

