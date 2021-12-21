A ton of our favorite celebrities have tattoos all over their bodies, and it’s always fun to investigate the meanings behind them. But what can make the ink designs even more fascinating is when two stars share matching tattoos. As it turns out, tons of celebs have matching ink that you probably never even knew about!

While it’s not another celeb per se, Halsey got a matching tattoo with Alev Aydin before they welcomed a baby together. The duo went to California tattoo artist Amanda Owley in June 2020 and got the words “Seeds” tattooed on their feet.

“[They] said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life,” Amanda told People in January 2021. “They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth.”

The tattoo artist added, “They got the tattoos in each other’s handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do. They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one.”

The “Clementine” singer has also gotten matching tattoos with their fans. In 2015, Halsey picked three of her Twitter followers and they got a matchstick tattooed. The entire thing was showcased in a YouTube video.

“It symbolizes potential,” Halsey said in the video when explaining the ink design. “I want it unlit because I think potential has yet to come. When I think I’ve reached my potential I’ll probably go back and get a flame put on it.”

Whether it’s an ode to their bae, their bestie or their costars and even their fans, it’s actually super sweet when celebs get matching tattoos. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and more are among those who purposefully got a matching ink design. But, some stars actually got a matching tat with another major Hollywood name without even knowing about it!

Some of the more unlikely pairs who share matching tattoos include Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, Rihanna and Lily Allen and Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran! Scroll through the gallery to uncover which other stars have the same ink designs.

