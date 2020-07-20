Stars are mourning the tragic death of Naya Rivera. Police confirmed on Monday, July 13 that the Glee star has passed away, five days after she went missing.

For those who missed it, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, alone on the boat.

Then, during a press conference on Monday, the police confirmed that they had found Naya’s body in the lake.

“Based off the location where the body was found, the physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person missing from the area, we are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” police said. “There is no indication that there was foul play and no indication that this was a suicide.”

Lots of celebrities have posted tributes for star

