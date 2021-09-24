Glowing mamas-to-be! Shay Mitchell, Blake Lively and more celebrities proudly showed off their baby bumps when they were pregnant with their little ones.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, for her part, shared her journey as an expectant mother with fans prior to welcoming daughter Atlas in October 2019 with boyfriend Matte Babel. After keeping the happy news under wraps for two trimesters, she announced in June 2019 that her first child was on the way and subsequently documented her pregnancy in a YouTube series titled “Almost Ready.”

Shay later reflected on the months before her daughter’s birth, confessing to Us Weekly in January 2021 that she did not “love the feeling” of being pregnant.

“I absolutely do not [miss it],” the actress explained at the time. “My hands were very swollen toward the end, which was very painful. The last two to three months, it just felt like I had constant pins and needles in my hands, which was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

Meanwhile, Hilary Duff loved motherhood so much that she had three kids — she welcomed son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie in March 2012 and daughters Banks and Mae with husband Matthew Koma in October 2018 and March 2021, respectively. But that does not mean the path to becoming a parent was easy.

“Man.. pregnancy is hard,” the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote via Instagram in July 2018. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s [sic] strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

Blake Lively, meanwhile, kept her third pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds quiet until May 2019 when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the actor’s Pokémon Pikachu Detective premiere. She gave birth to their daughter Betty in the summer of 2019 after previously welcoming daughters James in December 2014 and Inez in September 2016.

